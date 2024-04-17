STARS AND STRIPES

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — LeBron James and Stephen Curry are among the National Basketball Association stars set for the Paris Olympics, with US selectors settled on a 12-man roster rounded out on Tuesday with Kawhi Leonard, ESPN reported.

Citing unnamed sources, the American sports website said Los Angeles Clippers forward Leonard had been tapped for the 12th and final roster spot and that USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill had met with most of the invitees in recent days.

USA Basketball had yet to make an official announcement, but ESPN was one of several outlets reporting the squad had been decided.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will make his first Olympic appearance while Los Angeles Lakers superstar James, 39, will try to win his third Olympic gold.

Other players poised to chase gold in Paris include Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who would be seeking a fourth medal.

Joel Embiid, the Cameroon-born Philadelphia 76ers center who said this year he had opted to represent the United States, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and James’ Lakers teammate Anthony Davis are also reportedly Paris-bound along with Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Jrue Holiday (Boston), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers).

Leonard averaged 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Clippers in the regular season. He missed the last eight games with inflammation in his surgically repaired right knee.

He practiced with the team on Tuesday, but it remained unclear if he would be available when the Clippers open the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

The US men’s team has won four consecutive gold medals since finishing with bronze at the 2004 Athens Games. They will be coached this year by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers said it’s not yet clear if two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for the team’s playoff opener against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Amid reports that the Bucks are preparing to open the post-season without their star, Rivers said Antetokounmpo was progressing in his recovery from the calf injury that saw him miss the last three games of the regular season.

“He’s doing well,” Rivers said.

“He’s walking around, looks good. I can say (he’s) farther than we thought he would be, but just not ready yet.”

Rivers declined to speculate on whether Antetokounmpo would be fit by Sunday.

“I’m not going to make a decision,” he said.

“First of all, I don’t make the decision, but our medical team is saying they don’t know, so I’m going to wait and see.”