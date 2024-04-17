Religious group cries foul over ‘scam’ tag

GENERAL Santos City --- “We are no scammers.”

Thus, declared by a multi-religious group, the Humanitarian and Spiritual Missionary Apostolates of Davao and Asia Inc (HASMADAI) in a recent press conference in San Francisco, Agusan del Sur on Monday.

HASMADAI chairman, Bong Encarnacion Tabusares, along with his legal counsel Attorney Israelito Toreon, clarified to members of the press that the news circulating all over social media labeling their group as such is black propaganda and fake news.

Tabusares revealed that HASMADAI has been issued necessary government documents such as permits from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Bureau of Internal Revenue and other local government units permits and licenses to operate.

HASMADAI critics divulged that just like other investment scams in the past, the group allegedly enticed its members to invest a certain amount of money in exchange for a 30 percent monthly interest over six months.

However, Tabusares vehemently denied such allegations. “We are a multi religious organization, helping the government in a little way as we can. We give trainings and offer scholarships for free to all those interested,” Tabusares said.

On Monday, the local Sangguniang Bayan of San Francisco Agusan del Sur has invited HASMADAI to shed some light on their presented government documents for its operation to exist in the municipality.

Attorney Israelito Toreon, HASMADAI legal counsel, disclosed that during the SB Committee hearing, they had acknowledged some honest mistakes in their SEC registration which he openly revealed.

The SEC registration bared the alias name of Tabusares which should be the full and real name of the incorporator/s.

Toreon also clarified that under the 1987 Constitution religious freedom is well protected and HASMADAI being classified as such is entitled to gather resources such as tithes and donations to fuel their missionary works.

Toreon said there’s nothing illegal to the practices being made by the group to its members.