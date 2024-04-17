BOC, PDEA, PCG to strengthen cooperation vs illegal drugs smuggling

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced that recently, officials from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) met with members of the Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BOC-MICP), which is headed by District Collector Carmelita Talusan, with the goal to strengthen cooperation and step up efforts to stop drug smuggling into the country's borders.

The MICP Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Enforcement and Security Service, Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force, X-Ray Inspection Project, and Law Division customs officials were also present in the said meeting.

In order to effectively handle the intricate problems brought on by drug smuggling, Talusan emphasized the importance of interagency cooperation.

Talusan said that coordination among all law enforcement authorities is important in the fight against illegal drugs.

If they work together closely and share intelligence, they have a better chance of successfully preventing the shipment or importation of illegal drugs into the country.

The Bureau remains steadfast in its goal to stop the entry of illegal drugs into the country by continuing to strengthen its partnerships and adopting a multi-agency strategy.