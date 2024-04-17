PAINTERS ON A ROLL

Games tomorrow:

(Philsports Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Converge vs San Miguel

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs TNT

Beau Belga embraced his role not just as a veteran leader but more importantly as focal point on offense in Rain or Shines’ resurgence.

Just a few outings removed from his first-ever triple-double, the bulky big man marked his career-best scoring output in Rain or Shine’s 115-105 victory over skidding NorthPort for its fifth straight win Wednesday night in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Belga finished with a personal-best 28 points off 12-of-17 field goal shooting, including 3-of-5 three-point sniping as the Elasto Painters hiked their record to 5-4, joining defending champion San Miguel Beer, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and NLEX as teams who have reached five wins.

“We’re happy with the consistency shown by Beau. He really has to step up because we have a depleted frontline with Keith Datu but Beau took it to heart to fill that spot,” Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao said.

Belga also added 13 rebounds — one shy of a career-high — and dished out seven assists to flirt with another triple-double.

“I just want to repay coach’s confidence on me being entrusted the primary offense. He lets me do things on my own, have confidence to make good decisions which results into good offense,” Belga said.

“I’m just doing my job, setting the ball screen, giving up some screen to my teammates, sharing the ball, leading these guys because most are young players. There are times that we play too aggressively so I have to control that.”

The Elasto Painters were in full control of the match right from the get-go, not giving the Batang Pier any chance to take the lead or even tie the game.

Rain or Shine opened a 22-point lead, 40-18, early in the second quarter and protected it all the way to hand NorthPort its third straight defeat.

Jhonard Clarito added 17 points, Adrian Nocum had 16 markers while Mark Borboran piled up 12 points, five boards and three assists for the Elasto Painters.

The Batang Pier slipped to 4-4 despite the season-high 29 points and seven rebounds of rookie Zav Lucero and the career-best 26 markers by Allyn Bulanadi.

Kris Rosales chipped in 12 points while Arvin Tolentino had a quiet night with 11 markers and three boards for NorthPort.

Meanwhile, Ginebra forward Jamie Malonzo will be out of action for at least six to eight weeks after sustaining a calf injury in the waning seconds of the Kings’ latest win.

Ginebra head coach Tim Cone confirmed Wednesday that the athletic swingman will be out for a minimum of almost two months before he could return to the lineup.

Malonzo hurt his calf in a freak accident last Sunday in the Kings’ 95-88 win over NorthPort at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Kings were already wrapping up the final seconds of their fifth win in eight outings when he slipped while trying to get into the basket. It took time for Malonzo to get up with some assistance.

Malonzo will miss the remainder of the elimination round and the early part of the playoffs.

With Malonzo out, it’s the next man up for Ginebra to fill in for the energy and aggressiveness left by his absence.

Rookie Ralph Cu has been stepping up as of late, averaging 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assist per game in the Kings’ last two outings.

The Scores:

RAIN OR SHINE (115) — Belga 28, Clarito 17, Nocum 16, Borboran 12, Caracut 8, Asistio 7, Mamuyac 6, Santillan 5, Ildefonso 5, Belo 5, Demusis 4, Paredes 2.

NORTHPORT (105) — Lucero 29, Bulanadi 26, Rosales 12, Tolentino 11, Flores 9, Amores 8, Munzon 6, Navarro 4, Paraiso 0, Yu 0, Zamar 0, Cuntapay 0, Adamos 0.

Quarters: 24-14, 48-38, 81-72, 115-105.