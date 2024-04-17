Massive fire engulfs Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange

COPENHAGUE, Denmark (AFP) — A huge fire on Tuesday devastated Copenhagen’s 17th century former stock exchange toppling the historic building’s landmark spire in front of horrified witnesses.

The 54-meter spire disappeared into flames at the Borsen building, which has been undergoing renovation, an Agence France-Presse journalist saw.

The spire snapped and crashed down onto the street below. Dramatic photographs showed huge plumes of black smoke emerging from the building.

The Borsen building, commissioned by King Christian IV and built between 1619 and 1640, is one of Copenhagen’s best known landmarks.

“Terrifying images from Borsen this morning. 400 years of Danish cultural heritage going up in flames,” Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt wrote in a post to X.

The images recalled the disaster at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, almost five years ago to the day when its spire was also destroyed by a fire.

“This is our Notre Dame, it is our national treasure,” said Elisabeth Moltke, a 45-year-old Copenhagen resident, who watched the blaze. Others could not hold back tears as they watched the devastation.