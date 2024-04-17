Just the way mama cooks it

“China Mommy is my mom. She’s a Filipino-Chinese mom who loves to cook for her children and for her temple mates. She goes to the Chinese temple and cooks for her friends there on weekends. She’s full of energy and is funny in her own ways,” Oliver adds.

The orders kept coming, all made online, especially for the signature dishes of China Mommy. Their Chinese lumpia was a big platter that came in a set — with ground peanuts mixed with sugar, crispy bihon mixed with hoti seaweed, minced garlic, fresh lettuce and wansuy, and brown sauce.

The thrill is in assembling the lumpias for a well-rounded eating experience. Even the traditional Chinese misua came complete with roasted peanuts with skin, on as well as chopped spring onion for sprinkling on top before serving. Such attention to detail is something you would certainly appreciate.