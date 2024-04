SNAPS

Farmers face heatwave in San Juan

LOOK: In the sweltering heat of San Juan in Kalayaan, Laguna, farmers are seen harvesting rice on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) predicted a scorching heat index of 44 degrees Celsius in 17 areas across the country. | via John Louie Abrina