Exploring Thai cuisine with chef Pun

With flavors and techniques that define his identity, chef Akkawin “Pun” Pirtachart is both intricate and incomparable in crafting Thailand’s distinct and remarkable foods. His adept recipes speak not only to the tangible perception of taste but also to the yearning of the soul, allowing for an exploration of neighboring Southeast Asian cultures while being mindful of the Filipino palate. Each dish invites an interchangeable interplay of spice and flavor, compelling one to experience them repeatedly.
Chef Pun cultivates innovation with well-known Thai staples, enhancing their value and presentation while achieving reinventions step by step. Each dish is a puzzle, serving as a mouthpiece for one another, infused with history from Chiang Mai and other parts of Thailand. It's a celebration of colors and flavors vibrant enough to momentarily transport you to the heart of 'The Land of Smiles.”
Referred to as the signature dish of the renowned chef, Northern yellow curry noodle, Khao Soi Gai, is made of succulent noodles accentuated by a combination of Thai chili paste and nam prik pao, which truly seals the deal. This dish, demonstrated by chef Pun, is said to derive from an etymologically interjected word, Khao Soi, meaning a noodle “cut into two,” a special technique that enhances the binding of the curry. It boasts a mild spiciness and a deep rich tang from the curry itself. Typically stronger in taste, originating from a region in Thailand that favors spicy foods to the point of numbing sensation, chef Pun customized it for Filipinos to appreciate its kick, as explained by the Wardof Astoria Bangkok culinarian.
Like many Thai dishes, Khao Soi Gai revolves around spices, making it a bowl filled with overflowing flavors and textures. From chopped onions to curry sauce, lemons and herbs, you'll be enticed by the mix of delicious chicken and noodles, embraced by the inviting pungency of aromatics atop the flavorful yellow curry noodle. It also offers a great opportunity for experimentation with taste preferences, complemented by sugar, chili paste, hot basil and the perfect harmony of soft and crispy egg noodles inside.
“In the southern part of Thailand, it's more about the chilies and spices, but in the northern part, it's more about peppers; we have northern peppers that will numb you a little bit. So, to make it work here, we added a little bit of palm sugar. There's a difference between refined and palm sugar in terms of taste and smell,” chef Pun said.
He also said he brought some spices from Thailand to showcase for the event. “I used a lot of fish sauce, Prik Nam Pla. It is different from Filipino fish sauce.”
Moreover, the chef explained that cooking in the Philippines is more challenging than in Thailand due to the differences in ingredients. Chef Pun shared the challenge of adapting to achieve the flavors he desired.
“Yes, the Tom Yum Goong is easy; you can do it. It's not like the curry, which may be difficult for Filipinos due to the availability of ingredients.” The soup is one of the Thai specialties he mentioned that can be made at home. With similar ingredients and preparation to local dishes, he assures that every food enthusiast will be able to master it.
Served at the lavish lunch are quality dishes, such as Stir-fried Minced Pork in Bird-eye Chilli Northern Pepper or Larb Kua, which delivers a palpable kick from the special ingredient found in Northern Thailand. This dish is curated to suit the Pinoy palate with its mild tangy flavor
The warm braised beef in Massamun Curry, or Massamun Nuea, offers a soft and tender meat dish that resembles the taste of caldereta. The Northern Thai Sausage, Sai-ua, derived from “Sai,” meaning intestine, and “ua,” which translates to stuffing, is a combination of peppery meat infused with strong chilies stuffed inside. Equally delicious is the Yam Won Sen, a light noodle dish to savor.
Based on taste alone, it's more likely that the typical Pinoy palate will love Pla Tod Rad Sauce Sam Rod, a fish dish featuring deep-fried sea bass in sweet chili sauce. Similar to what local cuisine offers, Talae Pad Pong Karee, or Stir-fried Seafood with Curry Powder, will easily become a favorite due to its resemblance to spicy Visayan seafood dishes.
The Tom Yum Goong is a great pick-me-up food, boasting a flavorful soup and a delightful aroma infused with Thai herbs. Leaving Thai food enthusiasts in awe is the Nuea Yang Jim Jaew, or Thai-Style Roasted Beef, slow-cooked for six hours to achieve a tender and succulent texture
Enhanced by the luxurious ambiance and service of the Brasserie on 3 at the prestigious Conrad Manila, the Legendary Chefs Series has elevated the dining experience and deepened understanding of Thai cuisine to a whole new level, the festival will last from 12 to 30 April.
Utilizing his expertise in Thai cuisine and culinary specialties, chef Pun successfully introduces northern-style dishes to the country, fully appreciated and explored by local food enthusiasts.
When asked about his future activities during his stay in the Philippines, chef Pun said, “I have not yet been able to plan trying things here. Maybe when I get used to the environment more and to the team, I will surely enjoy discovering new things during my trip.”
From rich and vibrant flavors to innovative creations, Thai cuisine has a lot to offer, and so does the Legendary Chefs Series as it brings the story of Chiang Mai and northern Thailand closer to Filipinos with the masterful chef Pun of Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.
