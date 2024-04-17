Exploring Thai cuisine with chef Pun

“In the southern part of Thailand, it's more about the chilies and spices, but in the northern part, it's more about peppers; we have northern peppers that will numb you a little bit. So, to make it work here, we added a little bit of palm sugar. There's a difference between refined and palm sugar in terms of taste and smell,” chef Pun said.

He also said he brought some spices from Thailand to showcase for the event. “I used a lot of fish sauce, Prik Nam Pla. It is different from Filipino fish sauce.”

Moreover, the chef explained that cooking in the Philippines is more challenging than in Thailand due to the differences in ingredients. Chef Pun shared the challenge of adapting to achieve the flavors he desired.

“Yes, the Tom Yum Goong is easy; you can do it. It's not like the curry, which may be difficult for Filipinos due to the availability of ingredients.” The soup is one of the Thai specialties he mentioned that can be made at home. With similar ingredients and preparation to local dishes, he assures that every food enthusiast will be able to master it.

Served at the lavish lunch are quality dishes, such as Stir-fried Minced Pork in Bird-eye Chilli Northern Pepper or Larb Kua, which delivers a palpable kick from the special ingredient found in Northern Thailand. This dish is curated to suit the Pinoy palate with its mild tangy flavor

The warm braised beef in Massamun Curry, or Massamun Nuea, offers a soft and tender meat dish that resembles the taste of caldereta. The Northern Thai Sausage, Sai-ua, derived from “Sai,” meaning intestine, and “ua,” which translates to stuffing, is a combination of peppery meat infused with strong chilies stuffed inside. Equally delicious is the Yam Won Sen, a light noodle dish to savor.