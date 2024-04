SNAPS

DILG-DoTr-MMDA MOA signing

LOOK: (From L-R) DILG Undersecretary for Operations Atty. Lord Villanueva, DoTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, DILG Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos Jr., MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes, and PNP chief P/Gen Rommel Francisco lead the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between DILG-DoTr-MMDA Joint Task Force Operations on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, at the PNP Multi-Purpose Center, Camp Crame in Quezon City. | via Yummie Dingding