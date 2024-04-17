DA Central Luzon celebrates Filipino Food Month

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 (RFO3) celebrates Filipino Food Month 2024 by hailing the various traditional culinary delicacies that the provinces of Central Luzon are known for.

Led by the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division, the celebration showcased many activities, including a cooking contest wherein each department of the DA-FRO3 showcased the traditional culinary delicacies of each province.

The celebration also conducted a still image painting contest with the theme “Kalutong Pilipino, Lakas ng Kabataang Makabayan” as participants showed off their skills and talent in painting. The activity aims to promote the traditional cuisine of the Philippines, and deepen the understanding of the food culture.

To support the local farmers and producers, a Kadiwa Pop-up store was opened that also displayed the numerous products from the invited local farmers. The initiative provides a platform for farmers to sell their products and provide a chance for the public to enjoy these products.

The celebration aims to continue and hail the rich culture of traditional food by promoting the Filipino cuisine for the next generation.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Plant Industry-National Seed Quality Control Services conducted an Information Caravan on Plant Nursery Accreditation and Plant Material Certification for Plant Nursery Operators.

The caravan was held at the Kapampangan Development Foundation, Sitio Bancal, Barangay Maliwalu, Bacolor, Pampanga. The event was participated by around 50 plant nursery operators from various provinces of the region.

The activity aims to introduce to plant nursery operators the importance, the processes, and accreditation requirements and certification to create quality materials in planting.