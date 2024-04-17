Choco Mucho guns for semifinal berth

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Strong Group vs Farm Fresh

6 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Creamline

After four months, Choco Mucho and Creamline — sister teams but fierce rivals — cross paths once again in a crucial showdown tonight in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference before an expected sellout crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

While no championship is on the line in their highly-anticipated 6 p.m. clash, the implications for the semifinals are significant, particularly for the Flying Titans, who are aiming not only for the top spot in the post-elimination phase but also the first semis berth.

Choco Mucho, led by Sisi Rondina, Isa Molde, Maddie Madayag, Royse Tubino, Regine Arocha, Cherry Nunag and Maika Ortiz, needs a three or four-set victory to secure the first semis seat.

The Cool Smashers, on the other hand, are determined to nail the win that would bolster their own semis drive in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Creamline is tied with Petro Gazz, Chery Tiggo and PLDT at 7-2 but the Angels and the Crossovers will face two eliminated teams in their last two games, practically giving them the inside track to the next round.

After the Flying Titans, the Cool Smashers will take on the High Speed Hitters on 25 April in a virtual knockout match for the last slot.

Expect a clash of firepower as Choco Mucho and Creamline boast enough artillery to thrust them into the thick of the semifinals battle. Blocking will also play a pivotal role with both teams equipped with talented middles who can pose threats both offensively and defensively.

The two teams have emphasized coverage throughout the tournament with their floor defense proving as effective as their offense.

With seven championships, Creamline brings unparalleled experience and poise to crucial battles like these. However, Choco Mucho is hungry for redemption after being swept by Creamline in its first title attempt last December.

But heading into today’s match, the dynamics seem to have shifted to the Flying Titans’ side, given their ranking and recent victories. The Cool Smashers, despite a shutout win over the Nxled Chameleons, are still reeling from a five-set defeat to the Petro Gazz Angels.

Rondina’s consistent double-digit outputs have underscored her dependability and her energetic play is again expected to inspire her teammates.

But one potential obstacle for Choco Mucho is the absence of Kat Tolentino due to an auditory condition. Coach Dante Alinsunurin, however, remains optimistic about his team’s chances while stressing the importance of facing Creamline well-prepared.