Bullet Dumas to stage ‘Nananatili’ concert on 8 June

The award-winning folk/experimental artist pens his first solo concert in five years.

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter and actor Bullet Dumas returns to the concert stage for a night filled with stories of love, grief and acceptance.

Aptly titled Nananatili, the intimate concert serves as a personal reflection on death in a permanent, transitory world — an elegy, a eulogy and a funeral drama all rolled into one.

The highly anticipated show marks Dumas’ first solo concert since 2018’s Usisa, and will take place on Saturday, 8 June, from 7 p.m. onwards, at the Music Museum.

It also serves as his first venture into concert co-production, working with GNN (Gabi Na Naman Productions) to bring the vision to life.

“Ang working concept ko ay last day ng funeral kung saan lumalabas lahat ng kwento ng patay,” Dumas explains. “Mas nakikilala natin yung patay kahit tingi-tinging kuwento mula sa iba’t ibang tao.”

Tickets to Nananatili ni Bullet Dumas are available via bit.ly/nananatili with the following prices:

SVIP: P4,600 (with 1:2 meet and greet, signed poster, postcard and reserved seating)

VIP: P3,800 (with 1:8 meet and greet, postcard and reserved seating)

ORCH: P2,800 (with signed poster and reserved seating)

BALCONY: P1,800 (free seating only).