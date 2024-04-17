Bong Go joins Phl Red Cross milestone anniversary celebrations

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the importance of volunteerism, healthcare innovations, and community partnerships as he joined the celebrations marking the 77th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the 75th Anniversary of its Quezon City Chapter on 15 April.

Upon the invitation of PRC Quezon City Chapter Governor Ernesto Isla, Go first attended the inauguration of the new PRC Quezon City Chapter building at the Liwasang Aurora inside the QC Hall compound, followed by the mass oath-taking ceremony for around 6,000 new PRC volunteers held at the QC Memorial Circle.

During the inauguration, Go expressed his profound gratitude to the volunteers and citizens who allow him to serve: "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil ako po’y isang probinsyano na binigyan n’yo po ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat.”

Highlighting the significance of the new facility, Go described it as not just a building, but a source of hope and support for many Filipinos: "Ang bagong pasilidad na ito ay hindi lang basta isang gusali, kundi isa ring sentro ng pag-asa at tulong. Ipinapakita nito ang ating hangaring maglingkod at ang patuloy nating dedikasyon na tumulong sa mga nangangailangan.”

The senator then shared that through the initiative of the PRC QC Chapter in coordination with his office, the Department of Health (DOH) is currently studying the possibility of including a Red Cross counter inside Malasakit Centers to provide easier access to their services such as their blood facilities to benefit poor and indigent patients.

"Pareho po tayo ng layunin — ang tumulong sa mga nangangailangan at mailapit ang serbisyo na kailangan para makapagligtas ng buhay lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan at kaligtasan ng bawat Pilipino,” shared Go.

Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops that aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 162 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more than ten million Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Go, who serves as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also shared his commitment to support the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country, considering how they can significantly help reduce hospital occupancy rates while bringing government medical services closer to the grassroots.

He said that Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in grassroots communities. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units (LGUs), adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, cited how this law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical services to all regions.

During the oath-taking of Red Cross volunteers attended by mostly from the youth sector, Go reiterated his efforts in keeping the youth engaged in productive activities and teaching them the values of volunteerism, camaraderie, discipline and sportsmanship. He lauded them for volunteering to be part of the Red Cross, sharing his hopes that they will contribute to nation-building.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports, Go also promoted his initiatives to strengthen grassroots sports development to encourage the youth to get into sports, stay away from drugs while keeping healthy and fit.

"Kung mayroon kayong mga paliga dito, mga basketball tournament, tutulungan ko po kayo para ilayo natin ang mga kabataan sa iligal na droga… Ayaw kong masayang ang inumpisahan ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte na labanan ang kriminalidad at ang iligal na droga,” he shared.

Meanwhile, to promote the welfare of volunteers, Go filed Senate Bill No. 1709, titled "Hazard Pay for All Disaster Personnel and Volunteers Act of 2023." This legislation requires LGUs to provide hazard pay to the personnel of their Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs), Barangay Risk Reduction and Management Committees (BRRMCs), and all accredited community disaster volunteers (ACDVs).

If enacted into law, the proposal mandates this provision during States of Calamity declared by the President of the Philippines, emphasizing the necessity of compensating qualified personnel and volunteers for their hazardous service during such critical times.

"Marami pong matutulungan ang inyong mga volunteers. Maraming buhay po ang maililigtas sa inyong pagbo-volunteer. At kayo po ang hero ng panahon ng mga krisis tulad noong pandemya. Sa pakikipagtulungan ng Red Cross, ng gobyerno, at ng ating mga kababayan, marami pong buhay na maililigtas,” he said.

"At tandaan po natin, minsan lang po tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa, gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na po tayo babalik sa mundong ito,” he advised.

During the celebrations, Go also acknowledged local officials including Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, former mayor and speaker of the House of Representatives Feliciano Belmonte Jr., officials of the PRC including former senator, Chairman and CEO Richard Gordon, Secretary General Gwendolyn Pang, and other officials, members and volunteers of the PRC.