Why Belle Mariano didn’t like her ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ character

Not surprisingly, this trait of Caroline is something that the actress didn't like.

"I didn't like Caroline noong una kasi ang hirap niyang mahalin kasi sobrang closed niyang person. Sobrang taas ng walls niya," Mariano said during the finale mediacon for the series. (I didn’t like Caroline at first because she was difficult to love because she’s too close-minded with high walls.)

Mariano later found her character's more humane side "when she went to Binondo and met Bingo” and she slowly started warming up to her onscreen persona.

"It gave me so many reasons to love Caroline. It's so hard not to love her now. I love her so dearly," she said.

For Mariano, there’s some sense of maturity when she agreed to play her character.

"I think with every project that I do, I try to see ways how I can learn from my character," she said, thanking the entire production for helping her out in putting up her Caroline Tiu character.

