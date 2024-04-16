Why Belle Mariano didn’t like her ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ character

Initially, Belle Mariano found her Caroline Tiu character in Can't Buy Me Love too high strung, something she couldn't relate to.
Not surprisingly, this trait of Caroline is something that the actress didn't like.
"I didn't like Caroline noong una kasi ang hirap niyang mahalin kasi sobrang closed niyang person. Sobrang taas ng walls niya," Mariano said during the finale mediacon for the series. (I didn’t like Caroline at first because she was difficult to love because she’s too close-minded with high walls.)
Mariano later found her character's more humane side "when she went to Binondo and met Bingo” and she slowly started warming up to her onscreen persona.
"It gave me so many reasons to love Caroline. It's so hard not to love her now. I love her so dearly," she said.
For Mariano, there’s some sense of maturity when she agreed to play her character.
"I think with every project that I do, I try to see ways how I can learn from my character," she said, thanking the entire production for helping her out in putting up her Caroline Tiu character.
Netizen asks Vice Ganda to respect Anne Curtis
ANNE Curtis
Fans of It’s Showtime observed that there is absolute camaraderie between hosts Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis to the point of getting physical in their banters.
One fan noticed that Vice Ganda, in jest, pulled Curtis' hair, something which didn't sit well with him.
“Ok lang yung mag bwisitan at asaran pero wag mong pisikalin si Anne, Meme, respect mo parin pagiging babae nya. I have watched one time sa ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ biniro ka ni Jhong may nilagay sa buhok mo tapos bigla mong sinabunutan si Anne napagbintangan mo sya. Respect mo parin sya," one fan said in a comment.
(It's okay to goof around and joke around but don't get physical with Anne. Respect her being a woman. I have watched one time in ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan,’ Jhong played a prank on you. He placed something in your hair then you pulled Anne's hair because you thought it was her. Please still respect her.)
To which, Vice Ganda replied in a social media post, “Wag nyo po kaming alalahanin. Kami mo po ang may relasyon kaya kami po ng magdedecide kung paano kami maghaharutan. Iba iba po ang dynamics ng mga magkakaibigan.” (Don't mind us. We are the ones in a relationship so we can decide how we will go if around. Friendships have different dynamics).
She added, “Ewan ko ba kung bakit ganyan ang trip namin lagi! Kahit off cam masayang masaya kaming nagbubwisitan! Ang labo ng love language namin hahaha!.” (I don’t know why our trip is like that. Even off-cam we happily goof around. Our love language is vague).
Darren Espanto admits past romance with Kyline Alcantara
When singer Darren Espanto gave Kyline Alcantara undivided attention during the actress’ recent appearance on It's Showtime, it was for a good reason.
Espanto spilled the beans in an interview with Boy Abunda, saying, “Hindi ko po masagot ng (I can’t answer with a) yes or no kasi (because) it was, like, parang (like) puppy love kind of thing lang po ’yon."
Espanto said that It’s Showtime host Vice Ganda knew of his past relationship with Alcantara, which was why she teased him
“’Yun nga po na tinutukso kami na, Kasi nga… Kasi nga, naging kami dati. Ayun po kaya kami binibiro ni Ate Vice,” he said. (That was they were teasing us about. Because were a couple before.)
Since Espanto and Alcantara were still young then, their romance didn't last.
“Nagkahiwalay kami (We broke up) because of some misunderstanding. And then, when we both matured, parang (like) six years later, napag-usapan na namin (we talked about it). Eventually, we became okay with each other again at naging (we became) friends na ulit kami (again),” he said.
He revealed that they broke up because of petty things.
“More on misunderstandings talaga. Kasi siyempre mga bata, parang konting petty na away,” he added.
It can be recalled that Alcantara is the ex-girlfriend of Mavy Legaspi, the twin brother of Cassy Legaspi, who’s been rumored to be Espanto's girlfriend.