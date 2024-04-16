The power of vitamin C in skincare

Vitamin products add a fantastic boost to one’s skincare routine. They do more than just give a natural glow; they offer extensive benefits for the skin. Despite any misconceptions, these products shouldn’t be overlooked. Vitamin serums are all the rage for achieving brighter, healthier skin.
Local beauty stores and high-end brands are currently featuring two types of vitamin C products: pure vitamin C and a derivative called sodium ascorbyl phosphate. The pure form is often labeled as ascorbic acid, while the derivative goes by the name sodium ascorbyl phosphate.
SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic is hailed as the top-tier serum among high-end brands. Backed by extensive research endorsed by global dermatologists, this product works wonders against skin aging, enhances sunscreen effectiveness and reduces dark spots.
Backed by recent studies, you can buy the serum for P7,000 per 30 milliliters. Its effectiveness is evident from its frequent sell-outs.
If you’re looking for a more affordable option or if the high-end serum isn’t available in your area, consider trying the Timeless Vitamin C Ferulic acid serum. It’s supported by studies and contains the same key ingredients as SkinCeutical’s, like L-ascorbic acid, vitamin C and ferulic acid. Priced at around P2,000, this serum offers a cost-effective choice for skincare enthusiasts.
Another strong contender in the world of skin serums is the COSRX Vitamin C 23 serum, a reliable option when seeking a vitamin product. Priced competitively at P1,000 for 20 milliliters, this serum stands out with its inclusion of vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, panthenol and niacinamide, setting it apart from other brands.
Moving to a mid-priced serum, the Rohto-Mentholatum Melano CC Vitamin C serum offers both quality and affordability. Priced at just P750 for 20 milliliters, it contains concentrated pure vitamin C along with ascorbic glucoside and vitamin E. Known for their exceptional skincare, Japanese brands excel in creating products like this serum, which is gentle on the skin with a pleasant fragrance suitable for daily use.
For serum novices, “The Ordinary serum” is a standout option, particularly for addressing dark spots. Priced at P600 for 30 milliliters, it contains propanediol and alpha arbutin, offering fragrance-free and low-irritation skincare with top-notch efficacy.
Looking for a budget-friendly option? Consider the trusted staple, “Skin V2.0.” Packed with ethyl ascorbic acid, niacinamide and panthenol, this serum enhances skin glow and suits all skin types, even in the humid Philippines. At just P349 for 30 milliliters, it’s a smart purchase.
No matter your nighttime skincare routine, adding Vitamin C can truly enhance it. Whether you choose one of the mentioned brands or another, prioritizing skincare and hygiene is key to looking your best.