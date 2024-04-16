The power of vitamin C in skincare

Another strong contender in the world of skin serums is the COSRX Vitamin C 23 serum, a reliable option when seeking a vitamin product. Priced competitively at P1,000 for 20 milliliters, this serum stands out with its inclusion of vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, panthenol and niacinamide, setting it apart from other brands.

Moving to a mid-priced serum, the Rohto-Mentholatum Melano CC Vitamin C serum offers both quality and affordability. Priced at just P750 for 20 milliliters, it contains concentrated pure vitamin C along with ascorbic glucoside and vitamin E. Known for their exceptional skincare, Japanese brands excel in creating products like this serum, which is gentle on the skin with a pleasant fragrance suitable for daily use.

For serum novices, “The Ordinary serum” is a standout option, particularly for addressing dark spots. Priced at P600 for 30 milliliters, it contains propanediol and alpha arbutin, offering fragrance-free and low-irritation skincare with top-notch efficacy.

Looking for a budget-friendly option? Consider the trusted staple, “Skin V2.0.” Packed with ethyl ascorbic acid, niacinamide and panthenol, this serum enhances skin glow and suits all skin types, even in the humid Philippines. At just P349 for 30 milliliters, it’s a smart purchase.

No matter your nighttime skincare routine, adding Vitamin C can truly enhance it. Whether you choose one of the mentioned brands or another, prioritizing skincare and hygiene is key to looking your best.