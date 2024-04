SNAPS

So hot in Marikina

LOOK: People are using umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching weather as they walk along Shoe Avenue in Marikina City at noon on 16 April 2024. The latest heat index bulletin from the weather bureau indicates that 24 areas are projected to be labeled as 'dangerous' due to temperatures ranging from 42°C to 46°C. The majority of the country is classified as 'extremely cautious' with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C. | via Analy Labor