Rizal, Pampanga clobber MPBL rivals

Coming off a huge win over defending champion Pampanga the last time, Rizal Xentromall clipped Muntinlupa, 71-69, Monday in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Golden Coolers had the game in the bag midway through the fourth quarter en route to their second straight win in the 30-team cagefest.

Alwyn Alday glittered for Rizal, now being coached by Ralph Rivera, with 24 points, including four triples, four rebounds, one steal and a block.

Other Golden Coolers who delivered were homegrown John Apacible with 18 points plus five rebounds, Keith Agovida with 12 points plus three rebounds, Kraniel Villoria with nine points, six steals, five assists plus four rebounds, and Marco Balagtas with nine points, six rebounds and three assists.

Muntinlupa, which dropped to 0-2, got 15 points from Jasper Longalong and 13 points plus nine rebounds from Joshua Guiab.

Meanwhile, Pampanga barely avoided another setback through the heroics of Encho Serrano, who sank two free throws to seal the outcome, 86-85, with just a second left in the second game.

Carrying the offensive load in the absence of reigning league Most Valuable Player Justine Baltazar, Serrano wound up with 29 points and two rebounds for the Giant Lanterns, who also drew 11 points and 13 rebounds from Jhaymo Eguilos and 10 points, four rebounds and three assists from MJ Garcia.

The MPBL goes to the Paco Arena on Wednesday with a triple-bill pitting Bacolod against Sarangani at 4 p.m., Bulacan against Pangasinan at 6 p.m., and Bataan against Manila at 8 p.m.