Yummie Dingding

SNAPS

Police conduct inventory of seized P13.3-B shabu

LOOK: Police officers of Alitagtag, Batangas conducted an inventory of seized shabu estimated to be two tons and worth P13.3 billion in a passenger van at a Batangas checkpoint on Monday, marking the largest drug bust in the Philippines. The van, bound for Parañaque City, was stopped, and Alajon Michael Zarate, the driver 47 years old, failed to present a license, arousing suspicion. | via Yummie Dingding