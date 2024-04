LATEST

PBBM examines P13.3-B worth of drugs seized

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. examines the approximately two tons of illegal drugs seized, valued at P13.3 billion, at a police checkpoint in Brgy. Pinagkrusan, Alitagtag, on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. This marks the largest drug bust in the Philippines. | via Yummie Dingding