Marcos not shifting tactics vs drug war

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said there would be no shift in tactics in his war against illegal drugs amid the recent seizure of P13.3 billion or 1.8 tons worth of shabu in Batangas.

In his media interview on Tuesday, Marcos dismissed any such suggestions, emphasizing the success of the "largest drug haul" in the country's history.

"No, quite the contrary. Why will we change? Look at the success that we have gained," Marcos said when asked about potential changes to the government's anti-drug strategy.

"It is the most successful approach to the drug war so far. So why will we change it? We won't change it. We'll continue to do what we are doing," he added.

The president attributed the success in intercepting large quantities of illegal drugs to the continuation of the current strategy.

Asked for specifics on the government's approach, Marcos Jr. said that conducting the drug war without resorting to violence is possible as the authorities conducted the recent largest-ever drug bust without any casualties or gunfire.

"The estimated weight of the contraband was at 1.8 tons, so this means that this is the biggest apprehension we have made. But not only this, as of today, our latest is already 13.2 something [...] tons, so we continue to apprehend a lot," Marcos said.

"I would also like to point out that this is the biggest shipment of shabu that we have intercepted, but not one person died, no one died, no shots were fired, no one was hurt, as long as we operated slowly," Marcos also said.

Marcos expressed confidence that the seized P13.3 billion worth of shabu, deemed highly potent by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), was not manufactured domestically.

He stated that the origin of these illegal drugs is still under investigation.

He added they are particularly targeting the drug syndicates with close coordination with their foreign counterparts.

Marcos explained that his administration wants to make it difficult for drug syndicates to bring their illegal contraband into the country and to prosecute them "within the law."

"This is the approach we are taking in the drug war. What we do is, we dismantle the syndicates, whoever we find involved in the drug trade, whether it's a powerful politician, police, or anyone else, we really investigate them thoroughly," Marcos said.