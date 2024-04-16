Manila workers told: Avoid the heat

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna on Monday advised city government employees — particularly those with field work — to take all necessary steps to avoid heatstroke and other illnesses related to extreme heat exposure.

Lacuna made the call during the flag-raising ceremony at Manila City Hall, reminding officials and employees to stay hydrated at all times and to avoid the sun’s peak heat.

“Just a reminder... it’s very hot so we advise everyone to hydrate, hydrate even if you’re inside the office. I know it’s more spacious inside because it’s not that hot,” Lacuna said in Filipino.

Lacuna specifically urged personnel from the City Engineer’s Office, Parks Development Office, Public Recreations Bureau, Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Manila Police District, Department of Public Services and Bureau of Fire Protection to be aware of the symptoms of heatstroke and to prioritize their health.

“Don’t stay under the sun for too long. Every 30 minutes or one hour, find shade. This is just a reminder so we can stay safe and avoid heatstroke,” Lacuna said.

In a separate announcement, Lacuna said that with the adjustment of new city government office hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting 2 May, the flag-raising ceremony at Manila City Hall will also be held at 7 a.m. “to avoid the scorching heat of the sun.”

“Are you all ready? This is also good because you can go home earlier. After all, most of you already report to work early anyway to avoid traffic,” Lacuna said.