Maguindanao del Norte logs 310 new voters — Comelec

The day 1 of the voting registration at Camp Darapatan and Camp Abubakar of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte logged 310 new voters, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Tuesday.

The poll body is currently conducting an inaugural two-day Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) and Satellite Registration Program inside the military camps.

On Monday, Comelec received a total of 458 applications in Camp Darapanan and 244 applications in Camp Abubakar.

A total of 172 registrations were recorded in Camp Darapanan and 138 in Camp Abubakar.

"The Comelec would like to thank all of the qualified constituents inside Camp Darapanan and Camp Abubakar for availing the SRAP and Satellite Registration services," Comelec Spokesperson Rex Laudiangco said.

Laudiangco vowed that with the remaining five months of the voter registration period for the 2025 polls, the Comelec will continuously reach out to the Filipino community by providing services through the SRAP and Satellite Registration.