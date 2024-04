Yummie Dingding

Largest drug bust in Phl: P13.3-B illegal drugs seized

LOOK: DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and PNP chief P/Gen Rommel Francisco D. Marbil have arrived in Alitagtag, Batangas, where an estimated P13.3 billion worth of drugs were seized in a passenger van at a Batangas checkpoint on Monday, marking the largest drug bust in the Philippines. | via Yummie Dingding