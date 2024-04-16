La Salle ready to bounce back

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. — La Salle vs Adamson (m)

12 p.m. — UE vs FEU (m)

2 p.m. — La Salle vs Adamson (w)

4 p.m. — UE vs FEU (w)

After a crushing loss to rival National University (NU), De La Salle University seeks to rebound when it collides with also-ran Adamson University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 Women’s Volleyball action today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Lady Spikers, who missed reigning Most Valuable Player Angel Canino for the third straight game against the Lady Bulldogs, are raring to return to the win column that would forge a three-way logjam atop the standings together with NU and University of Santo Tomas (UST) at 10-2.

Shevana Laput and Thea Gagate continued to be La Salle’s main offensive weapon with Canino not around, posting 21 and 12 points, respectively, against NU.

The Lady Falcons would be opposite them in the 2 p.m. match, whose morale is through the roof after breaking a six-game slump last Saturday against University of the Philippines.

Barbie Jamili, who did not see action in Adamson’s straight-set first round loss to La Salle on opening day, looked to have found her footing now as she uncorked 16 points against the Fighting Maroons along with 14 receptions and 11 digs.

Final Four-bound Far Eastern University (FEU) squares off with slumping University of the East in the main game at 4 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws, who clinched a semifinal spot with a huge upset over UST on Saturday, aim to build from that momentum to finish the elimination round strong heading into the postseason festivities.

“This victory is a huge morale-booster for us. But we still have remaining games to win so our focus should still be there,” FEU coach Manolo Refugia said.

On the other hand, the Lady Warriors want to get out of a three-game spell and end FEU’s hopes of a twice-to-beat incentive.

On the men’s side, the Green Spikers (8-3) shoot for a Final Four berth in their matchup with the Soaring Falcons (4-7) at 10 a.m.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, gun for at least a playoff for a twice-to-beat edge when they tangle with the 1-10 Red Warriors.