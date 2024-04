SNAPS

Job well done, chief!

LOOK: DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. (center) introduced Luis De Luna, who was recently promoted from police captain to police major after successfully intercepting a van carrying shabu on Monday morning in Brgy. Pinagkrusan, Alitagtag, Batangas. The secretary praised the new PNP chief, P/Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil, for the success of the drug bust. | via Yummie Dingding