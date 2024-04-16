Emma, Levi chase Paris ranking points

Filipino-American gymnasts Emma Malabuyo and Levi Jung-Ruivivar seek to solidify their bids for the Paris Olympics when they compete in the Doha leg of the 2024 FIG World Cup on Wednesday at the Aspire Dome in the Qatari capital.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion said Malabuyo will join two apparatus in the Doha leg of the World Cup in a bid to join Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan in the Summer Games this July.

So far, the 21-year-old Malabuyo is in second place in the women’s floor exercise with 69 points after three legs of the World Cup behind Charlize Mörz of Austria, who has 80 points.

The University of California-Los Angeles gymnast picked up a silver medal in the women’s floor exercise last February in Cairo and even made it to the final of the Baku leg last March, where she finished in fourth place in the same apparatus.

Jung-Ruivivar, for his part, is tied for fifth place in the uneven bars with Sara Sulekic of Croatia with 44 points.

“Emma will only compete in the floor and the beam,” Carrion said.

Also joining the tournament is Yulo as he aims to sharpen his skills as he kicks off his redemption bid in the Summer Games starting 26 July.

“I want to test myself in these competitions. I want to make some mistakes so I would know what and where to adjust ahead of the Olympics,” Yulo said.