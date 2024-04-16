Beat the summer breakout blues with new skin-friendly products

Summer is great for adventures with friends, but not so much for acne-prone skin. The hot and humid weather in the Philippines can lead to oily, irritated skin and potential breakouts

As the sun heats up, our skin needs special attention. It’s important to choose products that combat breakouts. Let’s start with our facial cleanser. Using regular soap can worsen the situation. Many soaps contain harsh chemicals that remove natural oils, leaving the skin dry and irritated. Ironically, this prompts the skin to produce more oil, leading to a greasy T-zone, clogged pores, and acne.

It’s best to choose a cleanser formulated for oily and acne-prone skin like Acnes Creamy Wash from Japan’s no. 1 acne care brand Acnes. It’s mild and gentle for sensitive skin by using an amino acid-based, soap-free formula. By staying close to the skin’s natural pH level, this facial wash ensures a thorough cleanse without stripping away moisture. It’s infused with Salicylic Acid to unclog pores and fight acne as well as Butyl Avocadate for long-lasting oil control. With Centella Asiatica extract as well as vitamins C and E, this wash also soothes and repairs irritated skin.

Take it further and complete the range with other Cica-powered Acnes products that are equally backed by years of extensive research and formulated with Asian skin in mind. Follow through with the Powder Lotion that refines pores, brightens dull skin and lightens acne marks. Pat on the Oil-Control Moisturizer for a finishing touch that leaves skin soft and plump.

Need to get rid of an annoying zit just before an upcoming barkada summer trip? Acnes gets it with the Anti-Acne Spot Gel that fights the root source of acne with two-percent Sulphur and Salicylic Acid. Speed up healing by applying it two to three times daily to any inflamed pimple without pus and watch it shrink in just three days. For days that require quick fixes, tame a breakout with Anti-Acne Pimple Patch. It’s an ultra-thin hydrocolloid patch that treats pimples discreetly. Ready to wear even under makeup, the sweat-proof and breathable patch effectively absorbs pus and oil, while also serving as a protective barrier against bacteria and dirt.

Acnes is available at Watsons and Mercury Drug branches nationwide, and online at watsons.com.ph and at the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee. Acnes Anti-Acne Pimple Patch is exclusively available at Watsons.