Bagunas-less Cignal faces D’Navigators

Coming off a thrilling encounter with Criss Cros, Cignal meets a formidable foe in its bid for a sixth straight win as it tackles D’Navigators Wednesday in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

But the star of that game — Bryan Bagunas — won’t be seeing action as he will be attending an All-Star Game scheduled 20 April in Taiwan.

Apparently, Bagunas had committed to the event in Taiwan and was allowed to skip the game against the D’Navigators.

Despite Bagunas’ absence, Cignal head coach Dexter Clamor remains upbeat about the team’s chances against the D’Navigators in their 6 p.m. clash.

With Jau Umandal expected to lead the charge, Clamor believes in the team’s resolve as demonstrated when Umandal cranked up his game in Bagunas’ absence during their previous match against the King Crunchers.

Umandal delivered a solid 20-point performance to complement Bagunas’ game-high 27-point showing.

Clamor also expressed gratitude towards his players for their adaptability and cohesion in maintaining the team’s system, regardless of individual absences.

“The morale of the team is high,” Clamor said.