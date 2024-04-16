Alternergy inks 2nd NGCP deal

Alternergy Tanay Wind Corp. (ATWC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alternergy Holdings Corp., has signed an interconnection agreement with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for the 100-megawatt (MW) Tanay Wind Power Project in Tanay, Rizal.

“The ICA signing for the Tanay Wind Power Project is a big step. We are delighted to receive NGCP’s approval to connect considering the current transmission challenges for any power project,” ATWC president Knud Hedeager said in a stock report on Monday.

“NGCP’s approval is a positive response to fostering connectivity for renewable energy projects and increased critical energy infrastructures,” he added.

Second deal

The newly signed ICA is the second interconnection deal between Alternergy and NGCP.

Early this month, Alternergy’s Alabat Wind Power Project secured an ICA with NGCP for the dispatch of clean and renewable energy from its 64MW Alabat Wind Power Project in Alabat, Quezon.

“Similar to the ICA for the Alabat Wind Power Project, NGCP stands to assist with Alternergy’s Tanay Wind Power Project which will contribute substantial renewable capacity to the grid to bolster the country’s energy sufficiency and sustainability,” NGCP president and CEO Anthony Almeda said.

“As the transmission network provider and system operator, NGCP’s mandate is to expand the capacity and reliability of the grid to accommodate new generation projects.”

Development phase set to start

The Tanay Wind Power Project is all set to commence the development phase following the award by the DoE of the Certificate of Confirmation of Commerciality and the completion and signing of the commercial contracts, particularly the wind turbine supply agreement and the balance of plant engineering, procurement and construction contract.

Under the second round of the Green Energy Auction of the government, Alternergy needs to deliver the Tanay Wind Power Project by the end of 2025.