Alden Richards, Jericho Rosales courting Kathryn Bernardo

It's a no-brainer since the two actors have been spotted and snapped with the actress in several occasions. Richards even attended three of the Kapamilya actress' milestone celebrations. First was Bernardo's birthday celebration in Palawan, then the post-birthday party organized by her friends and finally her housewarming party.

While Rosales was absent in the last two occasions, he had been caught jogging with the actress and some friends more than a month ago. This happened before Richards was seen with Bernardo.

“According to my source sa kampo ni Kathryn, nanliligaw na nga itong si Alden kay kathryn. Makikita naman daw sa kanilang body language. Ang sabi ng aking source ay nanliligaw din daw itong si Jericho Rosales kay Kathryn Bernardo," Diaz said in his recent vlog. (According to a source coming from the camp of Kathryn, Alden is really courting Kathryn. It can be seen in their body language. My source told me that Jericho Rosales is also courting Kathryn).

This courtship news comes months after Bernardo and Daniel Padilla confirmed in November 2023 the breakup of their 11-year romantic relationship.

Richards is said to be easily enjoying the upper hand as Bernardo's family seems to favor him over Rosales.

“Pero kung botohan at botohan daw sa pamilya ni Kathryn, parang mas boto sila kay Alden,” Diaz said. (But if there's a voting in the family of Kathryn, they were likely more in favor of Alden).

“Makikita naman daw ’yan sa kanilang body language. At gustong-gusto raw ng pamilya ni Kathryn si Alden kasi daw… lalo daw kay Mommy Min… si Alden ay isang negosyante. Si Alden ay financially stable, responsable, kaya raw natutuwa at naaaliw kay Alden ’yung pamilya ni Kathryn,” Diaz added. (It can be seen in their body language. Kathryn's family likes Alden more because... more so mommy Min... Alden is a businessman. Alden is financially stable, responsible. That's why Kathryn's family loves and likes him).

Aside from being an actor, Alden owns several businesses, which many people think makes him an ideal boyfriend for Kathryn.

Even in the comments section of a Facebook entertainment page, Richards is favored to become Bernardo's next boyfriend. Here are some of the comments:

"Of course! Everyone will go for Alden! He is single and young and compatible with Kath. Jericho is married and much older. Big brother nalang sya (only).”

"Choosing Alden over Jericho is a no-brainer for a smart family or any lady, for that matter. Let us remember that Jericho was into a failed marriage, and it is obvious the entertainment world and fans know he was into all kinds of relationship with women. Excellent choice by the Bernardo family, if true."

"Binata si Alden, yung Jericho nakabuntis at nagasawa p. Dun n ako s walang anak n pkikisamahan." (Alden is single. Jericho had a child and was married. I will choose the one who has no child she must get along with).

"Yes mas ok si Alden sure na binata at mag ka age cla." (Yes, Alden is better. Sure that he's single and they're of the same age).