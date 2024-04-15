SM Baguio opens door for autism walk

BAGUIO CITY — Youngsters and adults with special needs felt the excitement and gladness as they traversed inside and outside the SM City Baguio, where they were treated to awesome views and entertainment.

The Autism Society of the Philippines (ASP) Baguio, in cooperation with advocates and stakeholders, organized the Angel’s Walk for Persons with Autism (PWAs) on 13 April 2024. It was partnered with the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) of the Baguio City Hall.

The in-mall parade activity is being held annually to manifest each commitment to an “Autism-OK Philippines.”

As part of its extension of its services, the management of SM City Baguio welcomed the “Angel’s Walk” allowing the participants to enjoy walking in the mall and also inside the Sky Ranch Baguio. The said walk brought together Baguio’s autism community, including PWAs, their families, teachers, therapists, students from schools, volunteers from NGOs and socio-civic organizations, as well as advocates from the public and private sectors.

The Autism Society Philippines is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to creating an environment that empowers individuals on the autism spectrum disorder to reach their full potential and become self-reliant, productive, independent, and socially-accepted members of an Autism-OK Philippines.

SM City Baguio in response to such advocacy remains dedicated in allowing its facilities and services to be enjoyed by people in need of special care.