Remulla to new state prosecutors: Uphold rule of law, strive for excellence

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla exhorted the new state prosecutors to excellence and to uphold the rule of law.

This was the message of Remulla which was read for him by Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Felix L. Ty during the administration of the oath of office to 98 of the 122 newly-appointed and promoted prosecutors of the Department.

Remulla strongly urged the 98 prosecutors to embrace their respective roles, as they "will be among those who will light up this Department."

"You are not just legal professionals; you are the gatekeepers of criminal justice," the Secretary reminded.

"You hold a critical role in ensuring that the rule of law is upheld, that the rights of individuals are protected and that justice is served without fear or favor," he added.

The DOJ chief said, "Remember that your work has a profound impact on the lives of individuals, families, and communities."

"Strive for excellence in everything you do, uphold the highest ethical standards, and never lose sight of the importance of your role in upholding the rule of law," the Secretary stressed.

Undersecretary Fredderick A. Vida, who gave the opening remarks, said the appointment and promotion of these prosecutors is the first under the leadership of Secretary Remulla and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

In his message, Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres urged the prosecutors, "For those who cannot fight for themselves, be the voice of the voiceless."

Five of the 122 prosecutors currently hold office at the Office of the Secretary of Justice Prosecution Staff (OSJPS), while the rest further strengthen the prosecution offices in Regions I to IV, including the National Capital Region (NCR).

The appointment and promotion of these prosecutors will ease the heavy workload of the NPS, leading to the expeditious resolution of cases.

"Hats off to all prosecutors who took their oaths today," Remulla added.