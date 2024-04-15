Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to launch 2 Netflix shows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are launching two new Netflix shows as part of their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant.

Netflix has confirmed that the first of the two non-fiction series is going to be hosted by Meghan. This will revolve around “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship” with Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation as producer.

Meanwhile, the second series will feature the world of polo as it is played at the US Open Polo Championship in the village of Wellington in Florida, USA.

Polo is one of the world’s oldest sports. Played on horseback, a team must score by hitting the ball into the opponent’s goal.

Prince Harry is a known polo player and he has been photographed many times indulging in the sport everywhere in the world he may be.

The titles and release dates for both series have yet to be announced.

Netflix had previously worked with the royal couple, most notably in the 2022 series titled Harry and Meghan. It’s about their high-profile love story and the challenges they experienced as members of the British royal family.

Earlier this year, Meghan was reported to have her new podcast under the Lemonade Media, an American podcast network.