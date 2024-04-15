Poker Dream 10 returns to Vietnam

Fresh off the record-breaking Poker Dream 9 Malaysia stop, the up-and-coming live poker operator in Asia is heading for another small milestone.

The 10th edition of Poker Dream is set to take place from 29 April to 5 May at the luxurious Hoiana Resort & Golf just outside of the picturesque village of Hoi An in Vietnam. It is the third time the tour is taking place at this very location. Rex Cheong, CEO of Poker Dream, is already looking forward to the next challenge ahead.

“Hoi An masterfully blends the old with the new and the classic with the modern, offering both excitement and relaxation. I am particularly fond of this location because stepping outside the tournament venue at dawn surrounds you with lush greenery and the nearby beach.”

During this event, “we will also hold a ceremony to unveil our new logo and brand image. Supported by Lucky Poker, Top Joy Poker Vietnam, Singapore Poker League, Isabelle and Grand Loyal Poker Club, I am confident that this event will be both successful and enjoyable.”

It isn’t the first time Poker Dream has partnered up with other operators from other Asian countries. Chinese brand Top Joy Poker Tour was just heavily involved in the stop in Malaysia, for example. Lucky Poker previously supported the Crown Poker Series in Da Nang, fewer than one hour by car away from Hoi An, whereas the SPL ventured to Taiwan in April 2023.

For the upcoming 10th edition, the number of events has been trimmed down by a notch to 23 tournaments in which the golden Poker Dream dragon trophies are up for grabs. Disregarding the opening Freeroll which serves as a satellite, the buy-ins commence for as little as VN₫ 2.7 million (~USD 108) for milestone satellites and as high as VN₫ 180 million (~USD 7,213) in the Super High Roller.