Phl expresses 'serious concern' over escalating tension between Israel, Iran

The Philippines has expressed its "serious concern" on the recent armed conflict between Israel and Iran and urged concerned parties to resolve their conflict peacefully.

"The Philippines expresses its serious concern over the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran," the DFA said in a statement on Monday.

"We urge all parties to refrain from escalating the situation and to work towards a peaceful resolution of their conflict," it added.

The Philippines underscored it has "long advocated for all states to adhere to the principles of international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes."

On Saturday, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at Israel as part of its retaliatory strike following Israel's deadly bombing of its consulate affairs in Syria.

According to Israel Defense Forces, the attack included over 400 launches: 170 UAVs, 120 ballistic missiles, and 30 cruise missiles, launched from Iran (about 285 drones and missiles), Yemen (Houthis), Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon (Hezbollah – over 100 rockets).

Iran's attack, which had been successfully intercepted by Israel's defense system, prompted world leaders to call for restraint to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.