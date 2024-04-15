Jerusalem back in training mode

Two weeks after his breakthrough victory, the country’s one and only world champion is getting ready to ramp up his first defense of the World Boxing Council minimumweight crown probably in July.

After attending various events the past 14 days, Melvin Jerusalem was scheduled to do a workout in Cebu City on Monday under the strict supervision of head trainer Michael Domingo.

“Just a light workout,” reported Domingo from the Queen City.

Jerusalem knocked down Yudai Shigeoka twice en route to a 12-round split decision victory on 31 March in Nagoya.

The Japanese promoters hold the rights on the Filipino champion’s next two bouta and it is possible that his first defense could come against Shigeoka or another Japanese title contender.

If he cam have his way, JC Mananquil, who promotes Jerusalem, is eyeing a fight on home soil.

Another possibility is a rematch with Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo, the reigning World Boxing Organization titielholder who stopped Jerusalem last year in California.

While there is no definite date yet, Jerusalem and his camp are not getting complacent.

The champion himself insists that he plans to keep a stranglehold on the WBC 105-lb crown for a long time.

In the meantime, Jerusalem is still basking in the glory of his stunning win on Japanese soil.

He met with officials of the Cebu office of the Games and Amusements Board on Monday as part of his victory celebrations.