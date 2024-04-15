Jeju Fest offers $1.5-M Main Event guarantee

The Asian Poker Tour is holding its second festival of the year — the APT Jeju 2024 — at the luxurious Jeju Shinhwa Resort from 26 April to 5 May.

APT continues to offer the biggest and richest guarantees in Asia with the Main Event boasting a massive KRW 2 billion (~USD 1.5 million) prize pool guarantee. In total, the 10-day poker festival will offer more than KRW 5 billion (~USD 3.76 million) in guaranteed prize money.

“Last year, we saw exponential growth with record player participation and prize money. In order to meet those increasing needs, we have been on an endless search for like-minded partners who have the same high standards, while also being able to accommodate the sheer size of our present-day poker festivals,” said APT CEO Fred Leung.

“We are beyond excited to be working with LEK to launch our first event in Jeju under the new era of the Asian Poker Tour.”

Run in partnership with Landing Entertainment Korea (LEK) the festival will take place at the world-class Landing Hotel & Casino located in the luxurious Jeju Shinhwa Resort on the picturesque South Korean island of Jeju.

“We’re pleased to announce that Jeju Island will host the inaugural Asian Poker Tour. This milestone event signifies a significant moment for poker enthusiasts in this vibrant city,” said Jenny Lim, Landing Entertainment Korea COO at Jeju Shinhwa World.

Series highlights

The festival kicks off with the two-day KRW 200 million (~USD 150,000) guaranteed APT National Cup which gets underway on Friday, 26 April.

The action-packed opening weekend also features the KRW 300 million (~USD 225,000) guaranteed Mystery Bounty — sponsored by Natural8, running 27-28 April, and the KRW 500 million (~USD 375,000) guaranteed APT Super High Roller — which will award the first of the festival’s coveted flagship lion trophies.

There are also daily high-roller tournaments, including the KRW 30 million (~USD 22,500) buy-in Superstar Challenge, and the KRW 7 million (~USD 5,250) buy-in APT High Roller, which comes with a KRW 650 million (~USD 487,500) guarantee.

The highlight of the festival will be the KRW 2.5 million (~USD 1,875) buy-in APT Main Event and its hefty KRW 2 billion (~USD 1.5 million) prize pool guarantee.

ASIAN POKER TOUR