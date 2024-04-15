Israel responds to unprecedented Iranian attack; calls for global action

Iran initiated a severe and unprecedented attack on the State of Israel by launching hundreds of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the evening of 13 April. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and a defense coalition of international partners managed to intercept and stop 99 percent of the launches.

The attack included over 400 launches: 170 UAVs, 120 ballistic missiles, and 30 cruise missiles, launched from Iran (about 285 drones and missiles), Yemen (Houthis), Iraq, Syria and Lebanon (Hezbollah – over 100 rockets).

“In recent years, and especially in recent weeks, Israel has been preparing for a direct attack by Iran. Our defensive systems are deployed; we are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively,” Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu stressed. “Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We will defend ourselves against any threat and will do so level-headedly and with determination,” PM Netanyahu added.

In a concerning development linked to these hostilities, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has seized a Portuguese civilian cargo ship MCS Aries with four Filipino seafarers on board. The IRGC also took part in the unprecedented missile attacks toward Israel.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, MFA Katz, expressed, "The Ayatollah regime is a criminal regime that supports Hamas' crimes and is now conducting a pirate operation in violation of international law. I call on the European Union and the free world to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organization and to sanction Iran now.”

For many years even before the October 7th massacre by Hamas in Israel, Iran has been funding, training, and providing weapons and missiles to this terror organization. This recent attack is yet another manifestation of Iran's overt emergence as a state sponsor of terror.

“This unprovoked aggression is a clear example of Iran's desire to destroy Israel and illustrates the global threat posed by a potentially nuclear-armed Iran. Iran makes declarations and acts to destroy the State of Israel. No country in the world would tolerate repeated threats to its existence,” Ambassador of Israel to the Philippines H.E. Ilan Fluss said.

Israel’s iron dome once again successfully defended Israel in the face of an unprecedented attack by Iran. “This symbolizes our nation's resilience and technological edge,” Ambassador Fluss said. The Iron Dome, Arrow system, air force planes, and other professional and sophisticated Israeli defense systems took part in this historic operation of effective air defense.

“Israel is committed to defending itself against all threats and calls upon its allies and the international community to stand together in condemning Iran’s terror actions,” Ambassador Fluss added.