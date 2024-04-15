Hydropower construction firms probed

Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija — The Provincial Tourism Office is set to invite companies involved in the construction of the hydropower plant to question the sudden rise of water in March.

This comes after the local government here disclosed that it has logged a sudden increase in water levels of the Dupinga River on 29 March 2024.

Tourism Officer Atty. Joma San Pedro on Sunday said that the provincial government wants to know if there were some changes in the construction design of the hydropower plant that could have triggered the sudden rise of water that could result in erosion or landslide.