ES Bersamin leads ESEOC inauguration

LOOK: Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, alongside Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and Ryan Washburn, USAID mission director to the Philippines and Mongolia, inaugurated the Energy Sector Emergency Operations Center (ESEOC) and the Mobile Energy System (MES) on Monday, 15 April 2024. These initiatives, part of USAID's $34 million Energy Secure Philippines activity, aim to bolster resilient energy infrastructure and response capabilities during crises. The ESEOC serves as a centralized command hub equipped with cutting-edge technology to monitor, assess, and coordinate responses to energy emergencies. The MES comprises adaptable energy solutions, including renewable sources and microgrid technologies, for rapid deployment in disaster-stricken areas, contributing to building more resilient communities in the face of climate change. | via Yummie Dingding