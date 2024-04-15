LATEST

DOH warns public vs false video using name of health chief

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa at the Department of Health (DOH) launch of the 2024-2028 Philippine Council for Mental Health (PCMH) Strategic Framework.
The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday warned the public against a false video circulating online using the name of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa.

In an advisory, the DOH clarified that none of the allegations stated in the video are true.

It also said the purported interview with Herbosa "has been maliciously edited."

"The DOH states that criminal charges may be pressed if related post/s shall persist," it said.

The DOH urged the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms such as the health department through its official social media pages.

