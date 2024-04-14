Why ‘Eat Bulaga!’ drew flak for its new segment

TV5’s noontime show Eat Bulaga!’s new segment, “That’s My Boyfriend,” had netizens reacting that it’s a copycat of “EXpecially For You” on ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime.
But clearly, “That’s My Boyfriend” isn’t because it revolves around a girlfriend flexing her boyfriend’s good qualities. The boyfriend then shows his talent in either singing or dancing.
On the other hand, “EXpecially For You” is about ex-couples, with one trying to find a new love and the other helping out in choosing a potential partner.
But still and all, some fanatics of the Kapamilya noontime show believe that “EXpecially For You” was copied by “That’s My Boyfriend.” They point this out online.
“That’s My Boyfriend halatang ginaya ng (obviously copied) Eat Bulaga ang ‘Expecially For You’ ng It’s Showtime. No originality at all and at the end of the day mas sikat pa rin ang (still more popular) segment ng It’s Showtime!” said one fan.
“Please please stop with that’s my boyfriend and more time on sugod bahay,” another fan commented, referring to the widely followed segment on Eat Bulaga!
“Sana that’s my boy n lang miss that potion than boyfriend .. found kinda boring haba ng (long) segment sana mas masaya ung acting sa sugod!! Constructive criticism,” another netizen opined, obviously aware of the past segments on Eat Bulaga!
But dyed-in-the-wool Eat Bulaga! fans fiercely defended the show led by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. Here are some of their comments online:
“Trivia 1991 una nag karoon ang Eat Bulaga! ng ganyang segment title heart to get chismis pa more.”
“Pero ang (But) It’s Showtime okay lang manggaya (to copy)? Mini Miss U nila ginaya sa Eat Bulaga! from Little Miss Philippines,” another defender said.
“EB had that segment already years ago even before they left GMA. EB is the original of that segment. Actually EB has many original segments that have moral lessons, redeeming values with educational, cultural, intellectual and medical emphasis not just for entertainment sake but for the public to learn and be educated etc, etc. Hello!!!!”
KathDen fever
Alden Richards truly feels that Kathryn Bernardo is a very special friend.
A fan of the two actors, who starred in the blockbuster movie Hello, Love, Goodbye (2019) and known as the KathDen tandem, claimed that Alden would seemingly drop everything for Kathryn.
When photos and videos taken from Kath’s housewarming party surfaced on social media, another fan revealed: “The way alden was supposed to attend an award night bc he was nominated in three categories but boi is out here serving drinks instead??????? He knows his #priority.”
“As someone who fell in love too w/ a busy man like Alden (whose family & career are his top priorities) making TIME for a special girl — like what he does for Kath, mahuhulog ka talaga (you will really fall) time is so precious guys, at ang pag laanan ka ng oras ng isang guy.. super priceless,” one more fan observed.
For yet another fan, “#KathDen ‘friendship’ is the most ‘kilig’ karmic plot twist of the decade.
Who could have predicted this? Remain happy whatever your reasons may be.”
Still another fan believed that Richards’ galawan (movement) will lead to the altar as “I read a comment on tiktok na ‘pag ang isang tao galing sa toxic relationship ‘yung next niyang mamahalin ay sobrang green flag na at kapag galing sa mahabang relationship ang next ay kasal na kahit ilang months pa lang sila,’ waiting for the biggest plot twist (When someone came from a toxic relationship, their next will be truly a green flag already and when you came from a long relationship, your next would lead to a wedding even though it’s going on for just a few months).”
Nova Villa gets emotional as ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ nears ending
Playing mom to Donny Pangilinan’s Bingo character has made veteran actress Nova Villa realize that love can emanate from sheer working together.
Villa got emotional during the finale presscon of Can’t Buy Me Love as she truly feels the love shared by the entire cast during tapings.
“Puwede pala (It can be). Puwede pala akong magdrama pero hindi lang drama, pero makatotohanan (not just drama but realistic). ’Yung ipinakita namin, ’yung ibinuhos naming effort, ’yung puso gumalaw, gumana na maging makatotohanan (What we showed, the effort we poured in, the heart moved and it became realistic),” she said.
She added, “Wala akong relasyon kay Bingo. Walang nananalaytay na dugo sa bawat isa, pero ang pag-ibig ibinuhos, ipinakita. At kahit tapos na ang taping, kahit tapos na ang lahat, mananatiling nandoon ang pag-ibig na nabuo sa taping ng Can’t Buy Me Love (I have no relations to Bingo. There is no blood streaming between all of us, but there’s love. And even though the taping is finished, even though all is finished, the love formed during the tapings of Can’t Buy Me Love will always be there).”