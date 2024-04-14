Why ‘Eat Bulaga!’ drew flak for its new segment

TV5’s noontime show Eat Bulaga!’s new segment, “That’s My Boyfriend,” had netizens reacting that it’s a copycat of “EXpecially For You” on ABS-CBN’s It’s Showtime.

But clearly, “That’s My Boyfriend” isn’t because it revolves around a girlfriend flexing her boyfriend’s good qualities. The boyfriend then shows his talent in either singing or dancing.

On the other hand, “EXpecially For You” is about ex-couples, with one trying to find a new love and the other helping out in choosing a potential partner.

But still and all, some fanatics of the Kapamilya noontime show believe that “EXpecially For You” was copied by “That’s My Boyfriend.” They point this out online.

“That’s My Boyfriend halatang ginaya ng (obviously copied) Eat Bulaga ang ‘Expecially For You’ ng It’s Showtime. No originality at all and at the end of the day mas sikat pa rin ang (still more popular) segment ng It’s Showtime!” said one fan.

“Please please stop with that’s my boyfriend and more time on sugod bahay,” another fan commented, referring to the widely followed segment on Eat Bulaga!

“Sana that’s my boy n lang miss that potion than boyfriend .. found kinda boring haba ng (long) segment sana mas masaya ung acting sa sugod!! Constructive criticism,” another netizen opined, obviously aware of the past segments on Eat Bulaga!

But dyed-in-the-wool Eat Bulaga! fans fiercely defended the show led by Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon. Here are some of their comments online:

“Trivia 1991 una nag karoon ang Eat Bulaga! ng ganyang segment title heart to get chismis pa more.”

“Pero ang (But) It’s Showtime okay lang manggaya (to copy)? Mini Miss U nila ginaya sa Eat Bulaga! from Little Miss Philippines,” another defender said.

“EB had that segment already years ago even before they left GMA. EB is the original of that segment. Actually EB has many original segments that have moral lessons, redeeming values with educational, cultural, intellectual and medical emphasis not just for entertainment sake but for the public to learn and be educated etc, etc. Hello!!!!”