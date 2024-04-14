SALT OF THE EARTH, SWEETS FROM THE HEART

The province of Bohol is mostly known as one of the Philippines’ popular tourist destinations with its white-sand beaches, heritage churches, tarsiers and the Chocolate Hills. Lesser known about the Central Visayan island is that there are several chocolate makers making their own chocolate products.

One of them is Balai Cacao, which is based in a residential area in the district of Manga in Tagbilaran City, the capital of Bohol. The bungalow is actually nondescript exepct for a small sign. It is actually the home of its owner and founder, Marie Frances Buyco Macabenta.

Macabenta actually has been a teacher for many years and started a small chocolate business, the Balai Cacao, which means “house of chocolate.”

“It started in 2011 as a passion and for my personal interest because I had a heart bypass in 2011. And I learned that chocolates—or dark chocolate specifically—is very good for my heart health. So, I did the research and I became interested in it. And so, I learned it from an elderly woman who is vending budbud (local rice cake) and sikwate (chocolate drink) in the neighborhood,” she related. “And so, I asked her to teach me and I learned from her. And that became my passion. And I was teaching then. I was in the academe for 21 years. On the side of my teaching job, I did tablea (chocolate tablets). I sold it to my friends, relatives. And so, it became a hobby and later on an income-generating project.”

Macabenta actually hails from La Paz, Iloilo City, Iloilo, but she married a Boholano, and moved to Bohol. Coming from Iloilo, which is known for its cuisine, an enterprise related to food is not a far-fetched idea.

In 2013, they bought a piece of land in San Isidro, Tagbilaran, and her husband became interested in cultivating cacao trees.

“So, he planted cacao and he gave away some seedlings to the fathers in the neighborhood. Later on, we saw children roaming around and ang papayat nila tapos nakakatuwa din na (they were so skinny and they were also amusing because) they were very responsive.”

Helping the community

Concerned about the plight of the children, they decided to help through outreach to the children and then to the mothers, organizing feeding programs and catechesis Sunday school, giving them sikwate and champorado

They also helped the parents, especially the mothers, organize a savings group, and introduced an income-generating project.

“Una ‘yung (First, it was) soapmaking pero (but) later on we realized na not everyone can be entrepreneurs. We thought about it; we prayed na ano kaya kung itong tablea gagawin nating (what to do, what of we make chocolate making a) business and we employ the mothers. And so that's what we did,” Macabenta related.