Rise of the ‘techglomerate’

Taking shape in the LIMA Estate, Batangas is an 11.7-hectare residential community called Lipa-Meadow Village of Aboitiz Land, the real estate arm of the Aboitiz Group. The reliable contractor entrusted with the site development is Aboitiz Construction. It is scheduled to complete the Village in June.

Aboitiz Construction is also spearheading one of the largest projects within the estate: the industrial expansion of a 57-hectare lot at Block 9-2 and a 72.2-hectare land development that will facilitate the integration of new businesses into the area, fostering the creation of thousands of jobs for local communities.

In Tarlac City, where Aboitiz InfraCapital has acquired 200 hectares of land, Aboitiz Construction is transforming the area into a thriving economic zone in Central Luzon.

Aboitiz Construction has been selected to undertake various construction and maintenance projects within the Aboitiz Group, with its expertise and proven track record complementing the expansion requirements of Aboitiz business units.

As Aboitiz Construction celebrates its 49th anniversary this year, it cements its position as the official construction arm of the Aboitiz Group, pursuing projects that contributes to growth and expansion of the diversified business.

“We are confident that with our experience and growing capacities, we can complement the needs of the Aboitiz Group. Our commitment to execution excellence and innovation ensures that we do not only meet but exceed expectations, contributing significantly to the Group’s success and objectives,” said Aboitiz Construction’s director, president, and chairman Anton Mari G. Perdices.

“Our track record in heavy and light industries combined with our manpower provider services, industrial maintenance, and transportation services with maintenance solutions, positions us to complement the synergies within the Group to achieve our shared aspirations. With our expertise, we aim to help in building the Philippines’ first techglomerate that provides life-essential products and services,” Perdices added.

A techglomerate can refer to a startup tech company that has grown into a conglomerate or a legacy conglomerate that has used technology and startup culture to radically transform the way it behaves and operates, according to Wikipedia.

Broad capabilities, expertise

Aboitiz Construction has recently marked a year of significant accomplishments in the field of industrial maintenance. After the inauguration of the bulk water supply project of Davao City Water District and its partner Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., a business under Aboitiz InfraCapital, Aboitiz Construction won a new contract to help maintain Apo Agua’s water treatment plant over the next three years, boosting water infrastructure development.

Last year, Aboitiz Construction got its first contract with Apo Agua to handle preventive maintenance for a water pipeline network and its components, marking the start of their collaboration.

Also, the firm executed comprehensive waterproofing at Aboitiz InfraCapital’s Mactan Cebu International Airport Terminal 1. Moreover, Aboitiz Construction has expanded its portfolio through a three-year contract to provide maintenance services for Aboitiz Power Corporation’s subsidiaries, Therma Visayas Inc. and Therma South Inc., further cementing its position as a leader in the industrial maintenance sector.

With Aboitiz Construction’s Quadruple A certification, it is well positioned to explore new business opportunities, attract more clients, and steadfastly pursue its mission of building a better future for the Philippines.