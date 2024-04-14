‘Rampa Manila’ reviving Divisoria’s textile sector

In a bid to revive Divisoria’s status as the country’s textile capital, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has announced the return of “Rampa Manila,” a fashion show featuring both established and up-and-coming local designers.

Lacuna said she hopes to showcase Filipino fashion talent while sourcing materials from Divisoria’s famed fabric stores. The event will be held on 19 June as part of the city’s founding anniversary celebration.

“We are inviting future designers to go back to where it all started and help our micro businesses to jump back to their former status as a flourishing industry,” Lacuna said, lamenting that Divisoria’s textile trade has taken a downturn in recent years.

The fashion show will be spearheaded by renowned designer Bang Pineda, who emphasized the theme “Texture, Textile and Technique.” Pineda encouraged designers to promote the area by taking photos while shopping there.

Pineda said they are as eager as the mayor to introduce young blood to the fashion industry.

“The ultimate goal is to elevate the level of fashion design in the Philippines and give opportunities to young people who want to enter this industry,” Lacuna said.

Following the success of the inaugural Rampa Manila last year, the Manila local government, in its continued support of young and emerging local fashion designers, has given the green light for a second presentation.

Lacuna said Divisoria has a long-held reputation as the “go-to” place for all kinds of items related to making clothes.

Joining Mayor Lacuna in signing the memorandum of agreement for the event were Atty. Marlon Lacson, secretary to the mayor; Charlie Dungo, head of the city’s Department of Tourism, Culture and the Arts; and Doris Jimenez of Punto Consultancy.

Lacuna jokingly admitted that, unlike last year when she participated in the catwalk, this year, she would prefer to be just in the audience and fully enjoy the fashion show.

“Been there, done that. Not participating anymore. There are other models who will do more justice,” the mayor said. She added that last year, she missed watching the show in its entirety as her attention was divided by her catwalk participation.

Lacuna admitted to being an avid fan of local designs, often visiting “tiangges” or bazaars during her free time to buy clothes, citing as an example the outfit she wore at the launch.

Dungo, on the other hand, shared that last year’s plans to turn the Remedios area in Malate into a “designer’s hub” were stalled due to the high rental costs in that part of the city.

The designers present during the launch thanked and lauded city government for giving the fashion industry the much-needed boost, attention, and support, and for providing them with a unique platform to showcase their designs.