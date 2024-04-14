‘Phl-U.S.-Japan trilateral meeting fruitful’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he secured support for Philippine development from United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during their trilateral meeting.

In his arrival statement Sunday from Washington, DC, Marcos said Biden and Kishida backed the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment’s development and connection in the Philippines.

Marcos added the two leaders also backed the Philippines’ entry into the Minerals Security Partnership Forum, workforce development for the semiconductor industry, capacity-building for peaceful applications of nuclear energy, and the Open Radio Access Network.

“We also exchanged views on regional security issues of mutual concern. I took the opportunity to update President Biden and Prime Minister Kishida on the latest developments in the South China Sea, including the recent incident at Ayungin Shoal,” he added.

Marcos said he and Biden held a bilateral discussion in Washington, D.C., where they reaffirmed their commitment to the long-standing US-Philippines alliance.

The country’s diplomatic ties with the US date back to its initial founding on 4 July 1946, while the Philippines and Japan have celebrated 67 years of relations since 23 July 1956, and 12 years of reinforced Strategic Partnership since 2011.

“We explored ways of enhancing our cooperation in a number of areas of mutual concern, including in enhancing economic resilience and security, promoting inclusive growth and development, addressing climate change, and maritime cooperation,” Marcos said.