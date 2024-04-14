Pertussis cases climb to 21 in Bicol region

Twenty-one cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, have been reported in the Bicol Region from 1 January to 7 April, according to the Department of Health Bicol Center for Health Development (DOH Bicol CHD).

Of these, 15 cases were classified as clinical, while six were laboratory-confirmed.

DOH Bicol CHD-Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit noted that Camarines Sur had the highest number of pertussis cases, with nine.

Albay, on the other hand, was recorded with six cases, Sorosogn with five, and Masbate with one.

Camarines Norte and Catanduanes, meanwhile, had zero cases.

Pertussis, as defined by the DOH, is a highly contagious bacterial disease that causes severe, uncontrollable coughing fits that can leave the individual "whooping" for deep breaths afterward.

The disease affects people of all ages but is said to be dangerous and fatal for young children and infants.

Hence, DOH Bicol CHD urges the public to get their children vaccinated against the disease.

The first dose is given when an infant is 1 and ½ age, the second dose is given when it reaches 2 and ½ age, and the third dose is given when the child is 3 ½ years old.

The DOH also has its pentavelant vaccine, a 5-in-1 vaccine that covers protection against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, influenza B, and hepatitis B.