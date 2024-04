LATEST

MPD Female SWAT Team competes for SWATFIT

LOOK: The Manila Police District (MPD) Female SWAT Team competes under the female category on the third and final day of the very first "SWATFIT" Tactical Competition Games at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Headquarters in Camp Karingal, Quezon City on Sunday, 14 April 2024. According to the competing team, the competition provides a valuable experience that can be applied to their actual and day-to-day operations. | via Analy Labor