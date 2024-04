LATEST

Locals and visitors dip at a Pasig waterpark

LOOK: Locals and visitors alike enjoy swimming in the pool at the Rainforest Park's waterpark in Pasig City, despite the sweltering weather on Sunday, 14 April. As per Rainforest Park Officer Nepthalie Sayson, the said waterpark, which can accommodate 4,000 people, will undergo major renovations beginning next year and will be temporarily closed to the public for at least two years. | via King Rodriguez