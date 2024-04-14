Laure fueling Chery Tiggo drive

Eya Laure took the wheel in Chery Tiggo’s giant-slaying road trip, propelling it to a pivotal victory over Cignal in the 2024 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

The open spiker showcased her all-around game to lift the Crossovers past the HD Spikers, 26-24, 25-20, 26-24, last Thursday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Laure unloaded 16 points built on 11 attacks, two kill blocks, and three aces on top of 13 excellent receptions as the Crossovers improved to a 6-2 win-loss slate tied with Petro Gazz.

Displaying consistency on offense and defense, the University of Santo Tomas product earned her first PVL Press Corps Player of the Week nod for the period of 9 to 13 April in the flourishing professional league organized by Sports Vision.

Trust was paramount for the 25-year-old hitter and the Crossovers, who trailed Cignal for much of each set before rallying to victory.

“It’s really good if you cooperate. It’s a big deal, especially at the endgame when there is somebody reminding us what to do inside the court and make up for our previous mistakes,” the younger of the Laure sisters said.

“Having the support of your teammates really helps a lot. Your morale won’t be affected if you know that there is somebody trusting you.”

That trust paired with Chery Tiggo’s collective effort keyed in its four-game win streak, most of which came against powerhouse teams defending champion Creamline, Petro Gazz and Cignal.

Laure, a three-time Player of the Week nominee, outshone Nxled’s Ivy Lacsina, PLDT’s Kiesha Bedonia, Akari’s Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Galeries Tower’s France Ronquillo, Choco Mucho’s Royse Tubino, and Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez for the weekly citation given by print and online scribes covering the league.

The red-hot Crossovers look to end the preliminaries on a high note, but most importantly booking a return ticket to the All-Filipino semifinals.

Chery Tiggo will wrap up its eliminations campaign against PLDT, Akari, and also-ran Galeries Tower.